“I HAVE achieved it all and I hang my boots a proud man,” were the words of 2012 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) winning midfielder Rainford Kalaba after announcing his retirement from football. The former Zambian international announced his retirement on Tuesday night, describing his football journey as a success. Speaking during an interview with Mazembe media where he made the announcement, Kalaba said he had achieved most of the things he admired with TP Mazembe in his 13 years at the club. Kalaba said it was time to rest and begin the new chapter of his football journey on the Mazembe technical bench. “They say, there is time for everything and I guess that time has come for me…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.