SHEPOLOPOLO goalkeeper Hazel Nali has been knocked out of the World Cup journey due to an injury. According to a statement issued by FAZ communications manager Sydney Mugala, Nali sustained an injury on her left knee in the period preceding the July 7 international friendly game against Germany. “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the Zambia Women’s National Team first-choice goalkeeper Hazel Nali’s FIFA World Cup journey has come to an end due to injury, ” read the statement. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said Nali was ruled out after she underwent a medical check-up in Germany and New Zealand. “A preliminary examination was done in Germany which led to the player…...



