MADISON Financial Services has partnered with Good Times Steel (GTS) to pump in a K500,000 cash sponsorship for this year’s Zambia Athletics Inter-Company Relay (ICR) which has attracted over 80 companies. The 23rd edition of the ICR is set for the National Heroes Stadium and saw the two companies unveil their sponsorship packages yesterday under the theme “Reignite Your Health”. Good Time Steel Deputy General Manager Durban Kambaki presented a cheque worth K300,000 with Madison coming in with K200,000 and a pledge of K100,000 worth of services during the event. Speaking during the ceremony, Kambaki said the company was motivated to partner with ZA after seeing the performance of Zambian athletes in the last year. “In the last year, we…...



