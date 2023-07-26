POWER Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo says his team’s CAF Champions League draw against African Stars of Namibia is fair but cautioned his players not to underrate their opponents. And MUZA will make their continental debut with a first leg away tie against CANO Sport of Equatorial Guinea in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup. The 2022/2023 MTN Super League champions will face African Stars in their first preliminary round tie of the CAF Champions League, with the winner set to face Tanzanian giants SC Simba in the second round. In an interview on Tuesday, Chipepo described the draw as fair but warned his players from underrating any opponent. “It’s a fair draw despite not having any clear idea of the team…...



