GOVERNMENT has pledged to support the four athletes who will represent the country at the Budapest World Athletics Championships later this month. The Zambia Athletics (ZA) announced on Wednesday that the country would have a record number of athletes competing at the world championships that will be held in the Hungarian capital from August 19-27. Zambia’s envoys include Commonwealth and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga, Patrick Nyambe, Rhoda Njovu, and Niddy Mangilishi. In an interview, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said government was committed to supporting all sporting disciplines in the country and would ensure that the four athletes made Zambia proud. “We wish to pledge our support for the four athletes as they compete at the Budapest World Athletics Championships…...



