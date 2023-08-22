ELITE Cornelius Masikini scored a perfect five points to take an early lead at the ongoing 2023 University of Zambia (UNZA) Closed Chess Tournament in Lusaka. Masikini started the tournament breathing fire in the open section, registering five wins on the trot at a three-day competition managed by Mary Mashane and Linus Katebe. With a FIDE international ratings of 2009, Masikini scored wins against Blessed Mupeta, Godson Musonda, Shadrick Zulu, Antonio Sakaumba, and Steven Phiri to take an early lead. By press time yesterday, Masikini was set to face off with Andrew Daka, who had four points heading into the sixth round. The enterprising player had a point advantage ahead of Sakaumba and Daka, who were tied on four points,…...



