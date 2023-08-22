FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has urged soccer fans to come in droves and support the country’s flag carriers Power Dynamos and FC MUZA as they play their respective CAF inter-club games at home this weekend. And Kamanga says it is time to conduct a thorough post-mortem and build on the World Cup experience ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers. MUZA came from a goal down to force a draw in Malambo and host Cano Sport at the National Heroes Stadium this Sunday in the first round, second leg preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup. On the other hand, Power Dynamos suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of African Stars of Namibia in the CAF Champions League and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.