PATRICK Chinyemba has expressed confidence in his abilities to triumph over other boxers at the Dakar championships in Senegal which is serving as a Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier. Chinyemba is one of Zambia’s nine boxers taking part in the championships. The rest of the Zambian crew comprises of Margret Tembo, Mary Mwango, Hildah Ng’andwe, Felistus Nkandu, Steven Zimba, Andrew Chilata, and Emmanuel Katema. The boxers will fly into Senegal today ahead of the championship that swings into action on Thursday. In an interview with Goal Diggers, flyweight boxer Chinyemba expressed confidence in making the Olympics and winning Zambia a gold medal at the Dakar championships. He said having managed to reach the round of 16 at the 2020 Olympics and…...



