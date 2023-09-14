LIGHTWEIGHT boxer Felistus Nkandu yesterday advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Africa Qualifying tournament after defeating Islem Ferchichi of Tunisia by a split–point margin of 3-2. Nkandu stepped into the ring not as a favourite but proved her desire to enter the medal brackets with a close victory against the tournament favourite in the women’s lightweight category. Fighting in the blue corner, the two boxers exchanged a fair share of punches that saw judges score 9-10, 9-10, 10-9, and 10-9 in round one which was fairly contested. Round two was evenly contested, with judges scoring 19-19, 18-19, 19-19, 18-20 and 19-19 in favour of the Zambian. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Nkandu described her victory as sweet,…...