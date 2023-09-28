Former Rally champion Mohamed Essa ploughs through dust while negotiating a curve during the spectator stage of the Puma Zambia International motor rally at the Lusaka show grounds on May 17, 2013 - Picture by Joseph Mwenda

THE rift between the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) and its affiliated members is well documented by now. The most recent turn of events involved an announcement by the ZMSA president Sam Ching’ambu that the Zambia International Rally will proceed despite key teams announcing their withdrawal from the event earlier this week. It is not unusual for association members to be engulfed in conflict, but the issues around ZMSA are now threatening to destabilise the sport all together. But how did ZMSA and its members get where they are today? At the core of the saga is a power struggle between the current ZMSA executives and their rivals. There are many other issues obviously, as drivers and navigators keep complaining,…...