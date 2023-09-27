Former Rally champion Mohamed Essa ploughs through dust while negotiating a curve during the spectator stage of the Puma Zambia International motor rally at the Lusaka show grounds on May 17, 2013 - Picture by Joseph Mwenda

Zambia Motorsport Association (ZMSA) president Sam Ching’ambu has announced that the Zambia International Rally will proceed as planned despite a boycott by some drivers. The Gomes, Dirtstar and Ticklay racing teams have all withdrawn from the rally, demanding that ZMSA holds its elective AGM before they can take further part in the events. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Ching’ambu revealed that the International Rally would proceed to avoid sanctions from the international mother body. “We have called this briefing to justify and clarify certain issues raised through the media. Drivers and navigators belong to clubs. They don’t belong to the executive of ZMSA, but clubs are affiliated to us. The main concern was the AGM and other issues we…...