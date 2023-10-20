BETWAY Zambia has unveiled a K10 Million annual sponsorship deal for the Zambia Premier League. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony held at the Sarovar Hotel in Lusaka, Betway Zambia Chief Operations Officer Trevis Mulenga said the betting company was committed to contributing to the development of the game. Mulenga said the K10 million deal was focused on delivering quality and ensuring Zambian football reached greater heights. “We are officially announcing our Betway partnership with the FAZ under the Zambian Premier League (ZPL), we will be sponsoring the MTN Super League and will be called the official betting partner of the Zambian Super League. The partnership in itself is an investment of up to K10 million annually,” Mulenga said. “Zambian football…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.