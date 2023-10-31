ZAMBIA’s Cherry Muchindu has successfully defended her African title in the Lady’s open section at the Africa Championship held in Livingstone with impressive dominance. Zambia emerged as overall winners after minting three gold medals through Muchindu in the Open Lady’s section, Paul Mwanza in the 105kg category and David Mbewe in the Master’s section. Muchindu set two new records by lifting 260kg and 270kg, breaking her previous record of 250kg. In an interview after being crowned champion, Muchindu expressed her joy at successfully defending her title. “The overall competition was good. Every competition and all Zambians that participated put in their best. It was quite an experience, and what we saw here was commendable. I am happy to return the…...



