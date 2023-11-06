NATIONAL champion Chitumbo Mwali has endured a tough start at the Nkwazi 10th Anniversary Invitation Chess Championship, going three matches without a win. The top seed is yet to find the form that saw him win the national championship as he has recorded one stalemate and two defeats at the tournament so far. Playing on board one in round one, Mwali failed to outsmart Mambwe Mwansa, leading the two to settle for a stalemate. Round two proved to be even tougher for Mwali who came up against fellow International Master (IM) Richmond Phiri. Phiri summoned his best energies, running home a winner, before Mwali suffered a second defeat in round three against Timothy Kabwe. Meanwhile, Phiri has taken the lead…...



