AFTER a two-year absence, striker Brian Mwila has returned to the national team after being named in the 25-member squad ahead of the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville and Niger. Coach Avram Grant will be without the services of defender Frankie Musonda and defensive midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu who are both injured. Mwila, who last turned up for Chipolopolo as an unused substitute in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Equatorial Guinea at National Heroes Stadium, has been in fine form for Zanaco, scoring four goals in his last three league appearances. The 29-year-old’s recent form has put him back in the frame for a Chipolopolo call-up, with Grant ending the player’s long wait for a national team call-up…...



