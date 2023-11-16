ZAMBIA eyes to start its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying journey with a win against Congo Brazzaville at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola this evening. The qualifiers come after Zambia’s successful 2023 AFCON qualification that ended an unprecedented three successive absences from the continental championship. The man who led Zambia out of the AFCON wilderness, Avram Grant, is now attempting to be the Moses who will guide the team to the World Cup for the first time. From the day he took the Chipolopolo job, Grant has always insisted that making the 2026 World Cup is his main objective. Zambia will be without defender Frankie Musonda, Vice-captain Evans Kangwa, and Skipper Lubambo Musonda who are all injured, but Grant…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.