WOODLANDS Stadium has been rebranded to REIZ Arena after National Division One side City of Lusaka sold the stadium’s naming rights to Real Estate Investment Zambia (REIZ) Limited for an undisclosed sum. REIZ will own the naming rights to the stadium for the next five years. Speaking during the signing ceremony on Monday evening, REIZ Plc Director Muna Hantuba said he hoped the deal would help City of Lusaka to bounce back into the Super League. “We are excited to be part of the City of Lusaka Football Club. We are in business and we saw the opportunity to advertise our services by partnering with the club. The sponsorship package is part of our corporate social responsibility of ploughing back…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.