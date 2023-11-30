ATLASMARA Bank has commended Red Arrows Rugby Club for its trophy overhaul in the 2023 rugby calendar. The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored club won 12 trophies this year in various competitions, with the women’s team winning seven while the men’s team bagged five. Speaking when he received trophies from the teams yesterday, Atlasmara Bank Acting Managing Director Bobbline Cheembela commended the teams for their hard work and dedication towards the sport. He said the bank was happy with the performance of the teams. “We recognize that a lot of work and effort has gone into the attainment of this achievement and as a sponsor, we are filled with gratitude and pride as we extend our congratulations to Red Arrows…...



