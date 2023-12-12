WOMEN’s national team captain Barbra Banda says making the CAF FIFPRO Team of The Year is an honour. The striker however missed out on the 2023 CAF Women’s African Player of the Year Award scooped by Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria. Banda is the second Copper Queen’s player to miss out on the accolade, after Grace Chanda who also made the final three last year. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Banda said she was humbled to make the CAF FIFPRO team of the year. “I am happy to have made it to the CAF FIFPRO team of the year. It’s indeed an honour and great motivation for me to keep working hard. I don’t take this gesture lightly…....



