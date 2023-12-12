ZAMBIA’s Women Fide Master (WFM) Naomi Mwale has finished 10th at the 2023 African Individual Junior Chess Championships in Mauritania after managing three wins from nine games. Mwale managed three wins, a draw, and five losses to finish the competition with 3.5 points from the possible nine. In the last three games, Mwale drew against Renelsa Antonio of Angola in the seventh round before she went on to lose back-to-back matches against Hazel Mudodo of Zimbabwe and Roaa Laamim of Morocco. Algeria’s Chahrazed Djeroud won the even with eight points, while Jemima Paulo and WFM Lucia Pires finished second and third with seven and 6.5 points respectively. Meanwhile, Timothy ‘Komodo’ Kabwe was crowned the 2023 Kansanshi Mine Open champion. Kabwe,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.