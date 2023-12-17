JULY 31st, 2023 will always remain a memorable day for the women’s national team, as it claimed its first-ever World Cup win, thrashing Costa Rica 3-1 at the 25,800-capacity Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand. When the final whistle blew, Zambia had galloped more records in the history books than ever imagined. They became the first Southern African team to win a FIFA Women’s World Cup match, surpassing South Africa, a nation whose pedigree in the women’s game is no comparison to that of the Copper Queens. Apart from getting its first win at the biggest women’s football showpiece, Zambia registered one of the tournament’s fastest goals via defender Lushomo Mweemba and Copper Queen’s jewel Barbra Banda scored the 1,000th…...



