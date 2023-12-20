VETERAN football administrator Teddy Mulonga hopes Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant will leave a blueprint for local coaches to follow and record success after he is gone. In an interview with the media, Mulonga expressed happiness with Chipolopolo’s return to the AFCON, adding that the country was expecting a successful outing next year. The former FAZ boss said Grant had done well and hoped his knowledge would be passed on to several local coaches once he leaves. “I only wish and hope that at the end of the day, Avram Grant when he leaves should be able to leave a blueprint which our Zambian coaches can learn from. Not a situation for instance when we won the AFCON in 2012, the…...



