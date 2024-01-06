TO be a professional footballer is a dream nurtured in every child’s heart. But for many, that dream collides with another, equally vital pursuit – education. Parents, burdened by the realities of life, often urge their children to prioritise books over boots; this is so because education whispers promises of stability over the alluring, yet uncertain, path of professional football. But what if I told you that, with unwavering determination and a healthy dose of grit, you could chase both dreams at once, defy expectations, and be successful at both? This is the story of 26-year-old Agnes ‘Great Fabs’ Banda. Agnes isn’t just a gifted footballer; she is weaving magic with her gloves at the prestigious TP Mazembe club, one…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.