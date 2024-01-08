ZESCO United’s nine-match unbeaten run in the MTN Super League was halted yesterday after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Prison Leopards at the Railway Stadium in Kabwe. A David Obashi 45th-minute penalty was enough to secure the ‘Correct Boys’ maximum points. Despite the loss, Zesco remains top of the table with 36 points, one better than second-placed Red Arrows who thrashed MUZA 4-1 on Saturday. Leopards, however, remain 17th on the table, second from bottom with 17 points. Prison Leopards coach Lameck Banda expressed happiness with the victory. “A good result for us at home. This victory gives us confidence going forward. We are sure that we shall come out of the relegation zone. I am happy…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.