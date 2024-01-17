NEWLY-unveiled Power Dynamos coach Osward Mutapa says his objective is to help the club conquer Africa again. The former Nkwazi gaffer was unveiled yesterday by the club and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Kitwe giants. Speaking after being unveiled, Mutapa said Power Dynamos was a big brand that deserved to play continental football every year. “Power is the team I supported in my childhood. It has been my dream to be here and I hope to take the team to greater heights. Yes, I left Nkwazi in second position but coming to the champions is something special. We will need hard work and discipline to achieve the results. The long-term objective is to help the club conquer Africa while…...