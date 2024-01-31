WHILE Russia remains banned from playing competitive football, the Europeans are expected to play an international friendly against Chipolopolo following an announcement from Football House. Since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian Football Union (RFU) has been suspended from participating in all major international competitions organized by FIFA and UEFA. This means that Russian national teams are unable to compete in tournaments such as the World Cup and the European Championships. Despite the ban, Russia has participated in a number of friendly matches against other countries, including Iraq, Cameroon, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Qatar, and Kenya. Chipolopolo could be their next opponent. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) media revealed yesterday that Russian Ambassador to Zambia Azim…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.