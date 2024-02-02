DEFENDING Super League Champions Power Dynamos have added more firepower to their striking force with the acquisition of Moses Phiri from SC Simba on a season-long loan deal. The Kitwe giants confirmed the development in a statement issued by club Public Relations officer Pamela Mupoti yesterday. “We are delighted to announce the addition of striker Moses Phiri from SC Simba. We are excited because the addition of Phiri brings an exciting moment. After all, the player brings a new dimension to the squad. The striker’s extensive experience will play a crucial role in helping the club achieve its objectives for the second half of the 2023-2024 season and help the team return to the title,” read the statement in part…....



