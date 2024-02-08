THE Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ) has named four players to represent the country at the forthcoming All-Africa Games set for Accra, Ghana, from March 8-28. The men’s categories will feature International Masters Chitumbo Mwali and Andrew Kayonde, while Women’s categories will include Women Fide Masters Constance Mbatha and Portiah Mututubanya. CFZ president Leslie Chikuse said the association was confident of minting medals at the Games. He said the association selected experienced players who had played at the highest level and were capable of delivering for Mother Zambia. “We are grateful to be considered among the sporting disciplines headed for the All-African Games. Our players have been in routine training. We are currently in the third phase, where we picked…...



