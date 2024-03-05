GREEN Buffaloes are champions of the 2024 Bridging Sports Foundation tournament after emerging victorious over national champions Matero Magic in an exhilarating showdown on Sunday. Buffaloes coach Isaiah Kambidima says his team was determined to win the tournament and revenge the championship loss to Matero Magic last year. The three day tournament concluded with Buffaloes edging their opponents 62-60 to take home a US$1000 prize for finishing first in the men’s category. The final match showcased an impressive display of skill and determination from both teams, but it was Buffaloes who clinched the title with a stellar aggressive performance from their center post Mike Banda and the Most Valuable Player of the tournament Timothy Phiri, ending the game with a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.