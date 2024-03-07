FAZ says it will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 27, 2024. FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala confirmed the development in an interview, adding that preparations for the AGM were on course with provincial AGMs ongoing. Mungala said the mantle was on the membership to write to the secretariat under members’ items, should they have lingering issues in line with constitutional provisions. “Preparations for the 2023 Annual General Meeting are underway with the notice already filed with the membership. The AGM will be held on April 27, with the venue yet to be announced. We have always thrown the mantle to the membership to prepare for the AGM, even where they have lingering issues they want to discuss....



