THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has revealed that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on April 22 at the New Government Complex. FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala told Goal Diggers that all was set for the non elective AGM in an interview yesterday. The 10 provinces concluded their provincial AGM’s last month. Mungala said the decentralisation of the association had helped improve the quality of its meetings . “We congratulate all the 10 provinces for having held their AGMs as part of the build up to the main FAZ AGM. All the provinces had successful meetings with some of the issues expected to be floated at the main meeting. Decentralisation has helped us improve the quality of…...



