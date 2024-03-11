ZAMBIA’s Table Tennis team has been eliminated from the All Africa Games after suffering defeats in the doubles round of 16 matches. The men’s and women’s teams both lost in the doubles section yesterday to end their journey at the competition. Earlier last week, Zambia was eliminated from the singles category and only remained with the hope of changing its fortunes in the doubles which failed to bring results. Choolwe Hamaalambo and Charles Banda failed to go past the Tunisian pair of Ben Youssef and Essid Wassim after losing 5-11, 6-11, 8-11. The loss came after the Zambian pair had beaten Angola’s Andre Elizandro and Cassanga Valdema with set scores of 11-4, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9 in the round of 32....



