ZAMBIA has suffered an early setback at the All-Africa Games in Ghana as all four of its Table Tennis singles players were eliminated during the preliminary rounds yesterday. Choolwe Hamalambo was the first to step into the court and suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nadir Mohamed of Sudan in the round of 128. Charles Banda followed suit, losing 3-1 to Kassa Gedeon of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 64. In the women’s category, Latifa Nalavwe lost 0-3 to Loghraibi Lynda of Algeria, with Kunda Mubanga getting knocked out by South Africa’s Sonday Rochica in the round of 64 with the same score line. The Zambia Table Tennis Association (ZTTA) expressed disappointment with the...



