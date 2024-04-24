TP MAZEMBE president Moise Katumbi has visited former Chipolopolo international Rainford Kalaba at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Katumbi says the former midfielder must thank God a million times for serving his life. Kalaba, a member of the 2012 AFCON winning squad, was involved in a road traffic accident on April 13, and is currently admitted at the University Teaching Hospital. Speaking when he visited UTH last evening, the Congolese business tycoon said he was happy to see Kalaba alive and responding well to treatment. “I am so happy. I just want to thank God because this is a miracle for Kalaba to survive. I also want to thank the government of Zambia, the doctors, nurses and the journalists. And...



