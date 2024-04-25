MIKALILE Trading Investment proprietor Stephen Mikalile says the allegations cited in the latest Auditor General’s report on Zambia’s external debt against the company are not accurate. And Mikalile says his company will continue conducting business in many other countries and not just in Zambia. Meanwhile, Mikalile has lamented that load shedding is negatively affecting businesses, especially those dealing in perishable commodities. The Auditor General’s report on Zambia’s external debt stock for the financial years ended December 31, 2006 to 2022 revealed that on October 27, 2017, the Ministry of Education signed a contract with Mikalile Trading Company worth US$401,838,720 for the supply and installation of school materials and equipment. However, it was observed that the contract was overpriced by US$59,823,026.16....



