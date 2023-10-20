MIKA Hotels has pumped in K500,000 to stage the seventh MIKA Tennis Championships to be held in Lusaka from October 21 to 24 at the Lusaka Tennis Club. MIKA Group of Companies Head of Marketing Aaron Mekelani confirmed the development in an interview with Goal Diggers and said over 120 players had entered the competition. Mekelani said the K500,000 would cater for prize money, accommodation for players, and other logistics. “We are excited to announce that the seventh edition of the MIKA Tennis Championship is set for this weekend at the Lusaka Tennis Club,” said Mekelani. “The total budget to successfully stage the tournament is K500,000. We have received some overwhelming response from players both at the local and international…...



