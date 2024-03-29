NINE Copper Queens players have passed out from the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) training. The nine, who feature for Zambia Women’s Super League side Red Arrows, are expected to transition back into football after being away for more than six months as they underwent military training. Margret Belemu, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji, Hellen Mubanga, Elizabeth Nachivula, Aliness Kasoma, Milika Limwanya, Mary Mambwe, Mary Wilombe and Mary Mulenga should all be available for selection when the Copper Queens take on their next assignment. Belemu and Ochumba were key players at the Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco and helped Zambia qualify for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. The players will now seek to fight for their places...



