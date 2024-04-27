IN what promises to be a pivotal clash, Red Arrows stand on the cusp of clinching the MTN Super Division title if they emerge victorious against Kansanshi Dynamos at Nkoloma Stadium today. The stage is set for a potential coronation for Arrows, who will be crowned champions if they secure a win and second-placed Zesco United stumble away to Nkana. In other fixtures, relegation battles will take centre stage, with Mutondo Stars hosting Green Buffaloes, while Konkola Blades need to beat Forest Rangers to stay above the danger zone. Napsa Stars welcome Green Eagles in a clash that is vital for the hosts in securing Super Division status next season. Arrows vs Kansanshi Arrows will be aiming to achieve two...



