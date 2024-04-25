PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he doesn’t like lazy people and thieves, warning that anyone stealing from people will be locked up. And President Hichilema has thanked the Veterinarian Association of Zambia (VAZ) for inviting him to be the guest of honour at their Annual General Meeting saying taking it for granted that someone can be the guest of honour every time is not good. Meanwhile, the Head of State says veterinarian doctors should be respected the same way medical doctors at the University Teaching Hospital are respected. President Hichilema also says he has noticed that Zambians are capable of voting for anything, including that which can damage them. Speaking during the VAZ Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting in Livingstone,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.