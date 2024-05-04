THE ‘ambassador of women,’ Neo Slayer, has surprisingly admitted to cheating, shortly after being labelled “Judas” for breaking the guy code in his song “Umwaume Temunobe,” where he revealed insights into why men cheat. It seems his lyrics may have been drawn from personal experience. He justifies his actions by arguing that, unlike women, men can cheat without emotional involvement, emphasising their primary attraction to physical appearance and ability to separate it from emotional connections. Additionally, he suggests that men can maintain romantic relationships with their wives while being unfaithful. Despite his admission of past infidelity, he now says he cannot cheat on his current wife, citing her vigilant nature reminiscent of an FBI agent. Reflecting on his romantic journey,...



