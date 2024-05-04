A FORMER champion, two ex-runners-ups, and an underachieving giant vie to reach the 2024 Absa Cup final in a semifinal doubleheader in Kitwe this afternoon. Ex-champions Red Arrows will face former finalists Nchanga Rangers, while 2023 runner-up FC MUZA face Kabwe Warriors, who have strangely underperformed in the Absa Cup, despite their rich cup campaign history. Arrows hope to put their double ambition heartbreak from 2022 behind them when they come up against 2013 Absa runners-up Rangers. Interestingly, this semi-final meeting is a rerun of the 2013 final clash which Arrows won 3-1 to claim their only Absa Cup title to date. Arrows are now seeking to qualify for a third final, with the prospect of winning a double. The Airmen are just a draw away from...



