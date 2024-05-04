The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as the stage awaited the Albatross Muf Rockers to unleash the soul-stirring sounds of ZamRock music. It felt like a journey through time, whisking us back to the swinging ’60s, where Zambia’s musical roots run deep. The evening kicked off with a heartfelt homage to Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s pioneering President, courtesy of Ricky Banda’s stirring melody. The crowd erupted in thunderous applause, swept up in the electric energy of the moment, forging an unforgettable bond with the music. In the cozy ambiance of The Den in New Kasama, the night carried a chilly breeze. Being a fervent admirer of live music, I found myself elated as the evening progressed. The stage came alive with the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.