AFTER a long day at work, it’s only natural for married couples to expect a warm welcome from their spouses at home. But imagine being greeted with flying stones aimed at you by your wife, whom you haven’t quarreled with and had left in a very good state. That is the predicament 42-year-old Francis Zimba, a council general worker, found himself in when his newlywed wife suddenly developed a mental illness. Living with someone who battles mental illness is a journey few anticipate when exchanging vows. It’s a voyage filled with unexpected storms, where the winds of confusion and the waves of uncertainty threaten to capsize even the strongest of ships. For Zimba, the tranquility of his marriage was abruptly...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.