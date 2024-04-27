WITH five games before the close of the MTN Super League, relegation-threatened Prison Leopards has appointed senior coach Elijah Chikwanda as Club Technical Director to help the team survive the drop. Leopards sits second from the bottom on the table with 28 points, after 29 games, having managed six wins, drawn 10 and lost 13 times so far. According to a statement issued by club media officer Kingsley Kunda, Leopards Vice Chairman Patrick Mutale said the appointment of Chikwanda was aimed at helping the team fight away from the relegation zone. He revealed that Lameck Banda would continue as head coach, with Bupe Chewe and Collins Mulenga continuing their roles as first and second assistant coaches. “Prison Leopards Football Club...



