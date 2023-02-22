KABWE Warriors coach Mumamba Numba says the team’s target this season is to survive relegation and finish in a better position in the MTN Super League. And Numba says Warriors’ players have upped their game since he started working with them. Numba was appointed Kabwe Warriors coach in December taking over from George Lwandamina and was immediately tasked to get the team out of the relegation zone. Warriors are currently 12th on the log after amassing 30 points with 10 league games remaining to the end of the 2023/2023 MTN Super League season. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Numba said the mandate given to the technical bench this season was to ensure that the team survived relegation. “The target we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.