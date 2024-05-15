KABWE Warriors will be eyeing revenge against Red Arrows, and delay the ZAF outfit’s coronation in today’s MTN Super Division Week 31 clash, after the former defeated the latter in the Absa Cup final on Sunday. Meanwhile, in the battle for second place, Zesco United hosts third-placed Maestro United Zambia (MUZA), while Power Dynamos welcomes Forest Rangers at Arthur Davis Stadium. In the relegation battle, Napsa Stars welcomes Prison Leopards while Kansanshi Dynamos hosts Mutondo Stars with Konkola Blades playing host to demoted Trident. Green Eagles will tackle Zanaco. Warriors Vs Arrows Just three days ago, the two teams met in the Absa Cup final, and it was Arrows that triumphed after a 2-1 victory to lift the cup. Today,...



