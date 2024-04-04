CASE is called before High Court Judge Pixie Yangailo on April 2: Given Lubinda, Jean Kapata versus Mukosha Funga, News Diggers Media Limited, Environmental Investigations Agency cause number 2020/HP/0047, the matter is coming up for continuation of trial. Judge Yangailo: Appearances? Bonaventure Mutale State Counsel: Appearances are as [per] the record for the first and second plaintiff. Judge Yangailo: State Counsel you have to give your particulars for the record. Bonaventure Mutale State Counsel: B. Mutale SC. Appearing with me is Miss M Mukuka, Mr K. T Kasweshi and Miss S Lusengwa, we are all from Ellis and Co. Most obliged. Emmanuel Kaluba: Much obliged my lady. For the first and second defendants, E. Kaluba of Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates....