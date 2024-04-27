ENGLISH Premier League (EPL) sponsors, Castro Oil, yesterday organised a tour of the EPL trophy at Manda Hill in Lusaka. The Castrol English Premier League (EPL) trophy tour started with South Africa, before heading to Zimbabwe, with Zambia being the last stop as it heads back to Europe. Speaking during the trophy tour at Manda Hill yesterday, former Chipolopolo star Collins Mbesuma said he would like to see a Zambian player lift the EPL trophy one day. “I want to thank the organisers for supporting this trophy tour. Seeing this trophy brings memories despite not setting my eyes on it when I played for Portsmouth, but I wish to see one of our Zambian players lift it one day. I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.