ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission (ACC) investigations officer Chipambe Manda yesterday shocked the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court when he admitted that the total value of assets that Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya is accused of acquiring through proceeds of crime, is less than his known legitimate income. Manda testified that the total value of assets that the minister stands charged with as being proceeds of crime was K5,542,500, whereas his known legitimate earnings in the period under investigation exceeded K19 million. A shocked Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate, Lameck Mwale wondered if the witness had...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.