SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says the Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON) trophy tour must inspire the Chipolopolo to challenge for the title ahead of the tournament that swings into action next January in Ivory Coast. The prestigious AFCON trophy is currently in the country for a three-day tour, making its 8th stop in Zambia, out of the 17 qualified countries that it will be touring. The 2024 AFCON, is scheduled to be the 34th edition of the biennial African football tournament organised by CAF. Ivory Coast will be hosting the tournament for the second time since 1984, with the tournament taking place from January 13 to February 11. Speaking during the TotalEnergies Trophy tour VIP cocktail at the Quorum…...



